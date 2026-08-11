Love potatoes? Try these 5 classic recipes
What's the story
Potatoes are a staple in most kitchens, thanks to their versatility and affordability. They can be turned into a plethora of dishes, making them a favorite among home cooks. Whether you're a novice or an expert, knowing some classic potato recipes can up your cooking game. Here are five timeless potato recipes that are easy to make and delicious to eat.
Dish 1
Classic mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes are a staple comfort food that goes with almost anything.
To make this dish, boil peeled and chopped potatoes until soft. Mash them with butter, milk, salt, and pepper until creamy.
For extra flavor, add garlic or herbs like rosemary or thyme.
This simple, yet satisfying dish is perfect for family dinners or special occasions.
Dish 2
Crispy potato wedges
Potato wedges are the perfect snack or side dish.
To make them, cut potatoes into wedges, and toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of spices, like paprika or cumin.
Bake in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy on the outside.
These wedges are ideal for dipping in sauces like ketchup or *aioli*.
Dish 3
Hearty potato soup
A warm bowl of potato soup is just what you need on chilly days.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in some oil until fragrant.
Add diced potatoes, vegetable broth, and seasonings like thyme and bay leaves.
Simmer until the potatoes are tender before blending the soup for a creamy texture.
Serve hot with crusty bread for a complete meal.
Dish 4
Golden potato pancakes
Potato pancakes make for a delicious breakfast or brunch option.
Grate potatoes and mix them with onions, flour, salt, and pepper to form a batter-like consistency.
Shape small patties and fry them in hot oil until both sides turn golden brown.
These pancakes can be served with sour cream or applesauce for added flavor.
Dish 5
Savory stuffed potatoes
Stuffed baked potatoes are filling meals that can be customized according to taste preferences.
Bake whole potatoes until soft inside, before scooping out some flesh carefully, without breaking the skins too much.
Mash scooped-out bits together with cheese, chives, and sour cream, then refill the skins with the mixture and bake again briefly, just enough to melt the cheese topping over the filling.