Don't discard those potato skins; try these recipes instead
What's the story
Potato skins are a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes. Not only are they economical, but they also offer a unique texture and flavor to any meal. By using potato skins, you can create innovative recipes that minimize waste and add a creative twist to your cooking. Here are five unique ways to use potato skins in your kitchen.
Snack time
Crispy potato skin chips
Crispy potato skin chips make for a healthy snack option. Just wash the potato skins well, toss them with olive oil, salt, and your choice of spices, and bake at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown. These chips are crunchy and flavorful, making them the perfect accompaniment to dips or just a standalone snack.
Soup starter
Potato skin soup base
Using potato skins as a base for soup adds depth and richness to the flavor. Simmer the skins with vegetable broth, onions, garlic, and herbs until soft. Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture without the need for dairy products. This soup base is perfect for adding heartiness to any vegetable soup.
Main dish
Stuffed potato skin boats
Stuffed potato skin boats make a hearty main course option. Scoop out some flesh from the potatoes and fill the skins with a mixture of cooked vegetables, cheese, and spices. Bake until the filling is heated through and the tops are slightly crispy. These boats offer a satisfying meal that's both nutritious and filling.
Pasta delight
Potato skin pesto pasta
Potato skin pesto pasta offers an inventive twist on traditional pasta dishes. Blend boiled potato skins with basil, garlic, nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese to create a unique pesto sauce. Toss this sauce with your favorite pasta for an exciting meal that highlights the flavors of the ingredients.
Breakfast treat
Baked potato skin quiche crusts
Baked potato skin quiche crusts make an ideal breakfast treat. Press cleaned potato skins into muffin tins to form mini crusts. Fill them with a mixture of vegetables like spinach or bell peppers before baking until set. These quiches are perfect for serving at brunches or as grab-and-go breakfasts during busy mornings.