An effective remedy for sunburn is lying in your kitchen!

Potato slices are a natural remedy that can help relieve sunburn. The coolness and anti-inflammatory properties of potatoes can help soothe the irritated skin. This simple home remedy is easy to use and can provide some relief without the use of chemical products. By applying potato slices on the affected areas, you may find some comfort from the burning sensation and redness caused by sunburn.

#1 How potato slices work on sunburn Potatoes contain compounds like catecholase that have anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds help reduce swelling and redness associated with sunburn. The coolness of the potato slices also helps lower skin temperature, providing immediate relief from the burning sensation. Applying potato slices directly onto sunburned areas can help soothe irritation effectively.

#2 Applying potato slices correctly To use potato slices for sunburn relief, wash and peel a potato first. Cut it into thin slices and place them directly on the affected areas of your skin. Leave them on for about 15 minutes before removing them. Repeat this process two to three times a day until you notice improvement in your symptoms.

Advertisement

#3 Additional benefits of potatoes for skin care Apart from treating sunburn, potatoes have other skin care benefits as well. They are known to lighten dark spots and blemishes owing to their natural bleaching properties. The vitamins and minerals present in potatoes nourish the skin, making it look healthier overall. Using potato slices regularly can improve your skin texture apart from providing relief from sunburn.

Advertisement