5 spicy potato recipes you can't resist

Spicy potato wedges are a classic snack that combines the natural sweetness of potatoes with the smoky flavor of paprika.

To make this dish, cut potatoes into wedge shapes and toss them in olive oil, paprika, chili powder, and salt.

Bake until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

The result is a flavorful side dish or snack that pairs well with dips like sour cream or yogurt.