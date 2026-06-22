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Potato stamping: A fun way to create textile prints

By Simran Jeet 02:27 pm Jun 22, 202602:27 pm

What's the story

Potato stamping is an easy and fun way to create African textile prints at home. The technique, which involves cutting a potato in a desired shape and using it as a stamp, gives you an affordable way to explore African patterns. With just a few materials, you can create beautiful designs on fabric or paper. Here is how you can get started with this creative project.