5 millet breakfast recipes to keep hunger at bay
What's the story
Millets are the new breakfast superstars, thanks to their high fiber content and low glycemic index. These ancient grains make for a healthy start to the day, keeping you full and your blood sugar levels stable. Adding millets to your breakfast can be a game-changer for your health. Here are five millet breakfast ideas that will keep you fuller for longer and keep your energy levels steady.
Dish 1
Millet porridge with fruits
Millet porridge is a simple, yet nutritious breakfast option.
Cooked with water or milk, it can be topped with fresh fruits like bananas or berries for added flavor and nutrients.
The fiber in both millets and fruits helps in digestion and keeps you full until lunch.
Dish 2
Savory millet upma
A savory dish, millet upma is made by sauteing millets with vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers.
Spiced with mustard seeds and curry leaves, this dish is not just tasty, but also filling.
The combination of millets with veggies gives you a balanced meal that keeps you energized throughout the morning.
Dish 3
Millet dosa with chutney
Millet dosa is a healthy twist on the traditional South Indian breakfast.
Made from fermented millet batter, these dosas are crisp and delicious when paired with coconut chutney or sambar.
The fermentation process also increases the bioavailability of nutrients in millets, making them even more beneficial.
Dish 4
Sweet millet pancakes
For those who love sweet breakfasts, millet pancakes are a great option.
Made by mixing millet flour with honey or maple syrup, these pancakes can be topped with nuts or dried fruits for extra texture and taste.
They provide a slow release of energy, without causing spikes in blood sugar levels.
Dish 5
Millet granola bars
Millet granola bars make for a convenient on-the-go breakfast choice. They are packed with oats, nuts, seeds, and dried fruits.
These bars offer a crunchy texture, along with the nutritional benefits of millets.
They are easy to prepare at home, ensuring you have a healthy snack ready whenever you need it.