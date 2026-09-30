Prickly pear v/s rambutan: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Prickly pear and rambutan are two exotic fruits that have been gaining popularity for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. While prickly pear is known for its vibrant color and cactus origin, rambutan is famous for its hairy exterior. Both fruits offer a range of nutrients that can contribute to a healthy diet. Let's take a look at the nutritional profiles of these fruits and what they offer.
#1
Vitamin content in prickly pear
Prickly pear is loaded with vitamin C, which is essential for boosting immunity and skin health.
A serving can provide up to 14% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C.
It also has vitamin B6, which helps in brain development and function.
The presence of antioxidants makes it good for fighting oxidative stress in the body.
#2
Rambutan's mineral richness
Rambutan is rich in essential minerals, such as iron and calcium.
Iron is essential for the production of red blood cells, while calcium is important for bone health.
A serving of rambutan can provide about 3% of the daily recommended intake of iron and 1% for calcium.
These minerals make it an excellent choice for those looking to boost their mineral intake naturally.
#3
Fiber content comparison
Both prickly pear and rambutan offer a good amount of dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you full.
Prickly pear has around three grams of fiber per serving, while rambutan has about 1 gram per serving.
Including these fruits in your diet can help you meet your daily fiber needs while enjoying their unique flavors.
#4
Caloric value analysis
When it comes to caloric value, prickly pear is relatively low-calorie with around 50 calories per serving.
Rambutan has a slightly higher caloric value, with approximately 68 calories per serving due to its natural sugars.
Both fruits make for great options for those looking to manage their calorie intake without compromising on taste or nutrition.