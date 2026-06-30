The single-leg hop with reach is an excellent exercise for improving balance on one leg

Improve balance and coordination with these exercises

By Vinita Jain 09:40 am Jun 30, 202609:40 am

What's the story

Proprioceptive plyometrics are a great way to improve balance and coordination. These exercises use the body's ability to sense its position and movement, helping you become more agile and stable. By adding these exercises to your routine, you can improve your athletic performance and reduce the risk of injuries. Here are five proprioceptive plyometric exercises that can help you with better balance.