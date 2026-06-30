Improve balance and coordination with these exercises
What's the story
Proprioceptive plyometrics are a great way to improve balance and coordination. These exercises use the body's ability to sense its position and movement, helping you become more agile and stable. By adding these exercises to your routine, you can improve your athletic performance and reduce the risk of injuries. Here are five proprioceptive plyometric exercises that can help you with better balance.
Tip 1
Single-leg hop with reach
The single-leg hop with reach is an excellent exercise for improving balance on one leg. Start by standing on one leg and hopping forward a short distance. As you land, reach out with the opposite hand toward the ground or an object placed ahead of you. This movement challenges your stability and engages core muscles to maintain balance.
Tip 2
Lateral bound with pause
Lateral bounds with pauses focus on side-to-side movement control. Begin by jumping laterally from one foot to another, landing softly each time. After each jump, pause briefly to ensure you have regained your balance before proceeding to the next jump. This exercise enhances lateral stability and strengthens the muscles around your ankles and knees.
Tip 3
Box jump with landing control
Box jumps with landing control focus on how well you can land after jumping onto a box or platform of a suitable height. Jump onto the box using both feet, then focus on landing softly by bending your knees slightly as you touch down. This exercise improves your explosive power while also teaching you how to control your descent effectively.
Tip 4
Depth jump from a low height
Depth jumps from a low height are great for training reactive strength and improving proprioception. Start by standing on a low platform or step, then jump downwards before immediately jumping upwards as soon as you land. This quick reaction trains your muscles to respond rapidly while maintaining balance during the transition between jumps.
Tip 5
Bosu ball squats
Bosu ball squats add an element of instability that challenges proprioceptive abilities even more than regular squats would do alone. Stand on top of a Bosu ball with feet shoulder-width apart, then perform squats as normal, but focus on keeping your weight evenly distributed throughout each movement. This exercise improves your overall coordination and strengthens your lower body muscles at the same time.