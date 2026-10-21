5 no-heat hairstyles to try today
What's the story
If you are looking for a way to keep your hair healthy and stylish, heatless hairstyles are the way to go. These styles not only minimize damage but also give you a range of options for different occasions. Be it for a casual day out or a formal event, these heatless hairstyles can be easily achieved at home with minimal effort and tools. Here are five versatile heatless hairstyles that can suit any occasion.
Tip 1
Braided crown elegance
The braided crown is an elegant hairstyle that works for both formal and casual occasions.
To achieve this look, part your hair down the middle and create two braids on either side of your head.
Wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, and secure them with bobby pins.
This style gives you a sophisticated appearance without any heat damage.
Tip 2
Twisted half-updo charm
The twisted half-updo is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down while adding a touch of charm.
Start by taking two sections from the front of your head and twist them towards the back. Secure them together with a small elastic band or clip.
This simple, yet stylish, look is ideal for both work and play.
Tip 3
Sleek low bun simplicity
A sleek low bun is the epitome of simplicity and sophistication, making it perfect for formal events or office wear.
Gather all your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a low bun, securing it with an elastic band or hairpins.
This timeless style keeps your hair neatly out of your face while looking polished.
Tip 4
Messy top knot convenience
The messy top knot is an easygoing, casual hairstyle that you can wear anywhere, anytime.
Pull all your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around itself, and secure it with pins or an elastic band, leaving some strands out for that effortless look.
This one is perfect for running errands or lounging at home.
Tip 5
Fishtail braid artistry
The fishtail braid is a beautiful, intricate-looking style that does not require any heat tools. It works for both casual outings and special occasions.
For this, split your hair into two sections, and alternately cross small pieces from each section over to create the braid pattern.
Secure it at the end with an elastic band, and you are good to go!