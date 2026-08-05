The dos and don'ts of effective public speaking
What's the story
Public speaking is a skill that can be mastered with practice and the right etiquette. Knowing the dos and don'ts of public speaking etiquette can make your presentation more effective and engaging. Here are five essential tips to help you navigate the world of public speaking with confidence and poise. These insights will help you connect better with your audience and deliver your message clearly.
Audience awareness
Know your audience
Understanding your audience is key to effective public speaking.
It helps you tailor your message to meet their interests, knowledge level, and expectations.
By knowing who they are, you can choose appropriate language, examples, and humor that resonate with them.
This not only makes your presentation more relatable, but also keeps the audience engaged from start to finish.
Rehearsal importance
Practice makes perfect
Practicing your speech is crucial for a smooth delivery. Rehearsing helps you get comfortable with the content and timing.
It also allows you to identify any areas that need improvement or clarification.
Regular practice boosts your confidence and reduces anxiety on the day of the presentation.
Aim for multiple rehearsals before the actual event to ensure a polished performance.
Connection building
Maintain eye contact
Eye contact is essential for building rapport with your audience.
It shows confidence and sincerity, while making listeners feel involved in what you are saying.
Try to make eye contact with different sections of the audience throughout your speech, instead of focusing on one person or area for too long.
Non-verbal cues
Mind your body language
Body language plays a huge role in how your message is perceived by the audience.
Open gestures, standing tall, and moving around the stage a little can make you seem more approachable and trustworthy.
Avoid closed-off postures, like crossing your arms, as they can make you seem defensive or unapproachable.
Time management
Be mindful of time
Respecting time is a key part of public speaking etiquette.
Make sure your presentation is within the allotted time frame so that you don't cut into other speakers' time, or lose audience interest by going overboard.
Practicing beforehand helps you manage time well without compromising on content quality or clarity.