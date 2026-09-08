Want fuller-looking hair? Try these puff hairstyles
What's the story
Puff hairstyles have always been a favorite for those looking to add some volume to their hair. These styles are not just easy to create but also give an instant lift, making them perfect for special occasions or daily wear. From classic puffs to modern twists, there are plenty of ways to achieve that voluminous look. Here are five puff hairstyles that can instantly boost your hair volume.
Traditional lift
Classic high puff
The classic high puff is a timeless favorite. It involves gathering all your hair at the crown of your head and securing it with a band or clip.
This style gives an instant lift and elongates the neck, making it perfect for any occasion.
You can add some gel or mousse before styling to tame flyaways and add shine.
Braided volume
Side puff with braids
A side puff with braids adds an interesting twist to the traditional puff.
Start by braiding sections of your hair on one side of your head, while leaving the rest in a high puff on the other side.
This combination not only adds volume but also gives a unique flair to your overall look.
Subtle elevation
Half-up puff
The half-up puff is perfect for those who want just a hint of volume without going all out.
Take the top section of your hair and tease it gently before securing it at the crown with pins or a small band.
The rest of your hair can be worn down, giving you subtle elevation while keeping things simple.
Casual lift
Messy puff bun
For a relaxed yet voluminous style, try the messy puff bun.
Gather all your hair into a high ponytail and twist it loosely around itself into a bun shape at the crown of your head.
Secure it with pins or bands as needed, leaving some strands out for an effortlessly chic look.
Textured boost
Curly puff
If you have naturally curly hair, embrace its texture by styling it into a curly puff.
Use curl-enhancing products before pulling your curls into a high ponytail at the crown of your head.
This way, you will get both definition and volume, enhancing your natural curls' bounce and lift.