Pumpkin and chickpeas? Now, that's an interesting combo!

Pumpkin and chickpeas make for a versatile combination that can be turned into delicious, hearty meals. Both ingredients are packed with nutrients and can be used in a variety of dishes to satisfy different palates. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or an elaborate dinner, pumpkin and chickpeas have got you covered. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight this dynamic duo.

Dish 1 Creamy pumpkin chickpea soup This comforting soup is perfect for chilly days. Start by sauteing onions and garlic until fragrant. Add diced pumpkin and canned chickpeas, then pour in vegetable broth. Let it simmer until the pumpkin is tender. Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture, then season with salt, pepper, and a hint of nutmeg for warmth.

Dish 2 Spicy pumpkin chickpea curry For those who love bold flavors, this spicy curry is a must-try. Begin by cooking onions, ginger, and garlic in oil until golden brown. Stir in curry powder and add diced pumpkin along with canned chickpeas. Pour coconut milk over the mixture and let it simmer until the pumpkin softens. Finish off with fresh cilantro for an aromatic touch.

Dish 3 Roasted pumpkin chickpea salad This refreshing salad combines roasted pumpkin with crunchy chickpeas for texture contrast. Toss cubed pumpkin with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then roast until caramelized. Mix the roasted pieces with canned chickpeas, arugula or spinach leaves, and cherry tomatoes. Drizzle balsamic vinaigrette over the top before serving.

Dish 4 Pumpkin chickpea stew A hearty stew that warms you up from the inside out, this one has diced potatoes, carrots, celery, and bell peppers along with your basic ingredients. Saute onions in olive oil before adding these vegetables along with canned tomatoes, vegetable broth, and spices like thyme or rosemary if you like. Cook until everything is tender.