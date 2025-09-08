Pumpkin goodness: 5 must-try recipes

While pumpkins are best known for being carved during Halloween , they make for an amazing ingredient in a range of vegetarian recipes. Loaded with nutrients, pumpkins make for a healthy source of vitamins and minerals in your meals. Here are five delicious vegetarian recipes that highlight the goodness of pumpkin, making them both tasty and nutritious, without the meat or animal products.

Dish 1 Creamy pumpkin soup Creamy pumpkin soup is the ultimate comforting dish for chilly days. Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add diced pumpkin, vegetable broth, and spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Simmer until the pumpkin is tender, then blend until smooth. Stir in coconut milk for creaminess and salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot with crusty bread.

Dish 2 Pumpkin risotto Pumpkin risotto has a creamy texture with a hint of sweetness from the pumpkin. Start off by cooking arborio rice slowly in vegetable broth, stirring frequently. Add roasted pumpkin cubes midway, along with sage leaves for flavor. Top with grated parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for vegans) to enhance the creaminess without overpowering the delicate flavors.

Dish 3 Spiced pumpkin pancakes Spiced pumpkin pancakes make an amazing breakfast/brunch option. Mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, sugar, milk (or plant-based alternative), pureed pumpkin, and vanilla extract into a batter-like consistency and fry on medium heat until golden brown on either side. Serve warm, drizzled with maple syrup or fresh fruits, as you like.

Dish 4 Roasted pumpkin salad Roasted pumpkin salad is both refreshing and filling—a great addition to any meal plan! Toss cubed pumpkins in olive oil along with salt, before roasting at high temperature till caramelized edges form. Mix these roasted pieces into mixed greens such as arugula or spinach along with toasted nuts like walnuts or pecans, plus crumbled feta cheese, if preferred. Drizzle balsamic vinaigrette dressing over everything right before serving!