Make delicious vegan pesto sauces using pumpkin seeds
What's the story
Pumpkin seeds are the perfect ingredient to make your vegan pesto sauces an absolute delight.
These seeds are full of protein, healthy fats, and minerals, which will add a unique twist to your classic pesto recipes.
Whether you want to intensify flavors or up the nutrition quotient of your meals, pumpkin seeds make a great base for delicious vegan pesto sauces.
Here are some ideas to inspire you with your pumpkin seed-based pestos.
Basil blend
Classic basil pumpkin seed pesto
This variation fuses fresh basil leaves with pumpkin seeds for a classic yet innovative take on traditional pesto.
The nutty taste of the seeds complements the aromatic basil to perfection.
Just blend together fresh basil, roasted pumpkin seeds, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice until smooth.
This sauce goes well with pasta or as a spread on sandwiches.
Green goodness
Spinach and pumpkin seed pesto
For all the greens lovers, this spinach and pumpkin seed pesto is a great option.
Spinach leaves and pumpkin seeds make a colorful green sauce loaded with iron and vitamins.
Blend spinach, roasted pumpkin seeds, garlic cloves, olive oil, lemon juice, and nutritional yeast for a punchier flavor.
Tomato twist
Sun-dried tomato pumpkin seed pesto
Sun-dried tomatoes lend a tangy sweetness to this variant of pesto sauce with pumpkin seeds.
For this recipe, blend sun-dried tomatoes (soaked if required), roasted pumpkin seeds, garlic cloves, olive oil or water (just for adjusting consistency, if needed) with salt to taste.
Use it as pasta dressing or pizza topping.
Zesty flavor
Cilantro lime pumpkin seed pesto
Cilantro lime provides refreshing zestiness in this unique variation using cilantro leaves paired with lime juice mixed with finely chopped raw unsalted shelled pepitas (pumpkin seed kernels).
Add some minced garlic clove(s) and extra virgin cold-pressed organic coconut or olive oils based on personal preferences on texture/thickness level desired through blending process itself without any additional liquid needed unless otherwise specified beforehand during preparation stage itself!