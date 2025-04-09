What's the story

Pumpkin seeds are the perfect ingredient to make your vegan pesto sauces an absolute delight.

These seeds are full of protein, healthy fats, and minerals, which will add a unique twist to your classic pesto recipes.

Whether you want to intensify flavors or up the nutrition quotient of your meals, pumpkin seeds make a great base for delicious vegan pesto sauces.

Here are some ideas to inspire you with your pumpkin seed-based pestos.