Puri sabzi is all about the perfect combination of crispy puris and flavorful sabzi.

The puris are made from wheat flour dough, rolled out into small circles, and deep-fried until puffed up.

The sabzi is usually made from potatoes or mixed vegetables cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander.

This combination gives you a perfect contrast of textures and tastes that makes the dish so appealing.