Puri sabzi: A street breakfast must-try
What's the story
Puri sabzi is a popular street breakfast option across India, famous for its delicious combination of deep-fried puris and spicy vegetable curry. The dish is loved for its simplicity and the burst of flavors it offers. It is commonly available at street stalls and local eateries, making it an accessible option for those looking to relish traditional Indian breakfast. Here is a look at puri sabzi, its variations, and what makes it a favorite among foodies.
#1
The perfect combination of flavors
Puri sabzi is all about the perfect combination of crispy puris and flavorful sabzi.
The puris are made from wheat flour dough, rolled out into small circles, and deep-fried until puffed up.
The sabzi is usually made from potatoes or mixed vegetables cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander.
This combination gives you a perfect contrast of textures and tastes that makes the dish so appealing.
#2
Regional variations across India
Different regions in India have their own versions of puri sabzi.
In North India, it is usually served with aloo sabzi made from potatoes cooked in a spicy gravy.
In Gujarat, it is sweeter than spicy, with a side of chana dal or kadhi.
Each region adds its own touch to the dish while keeping the basic elements intact.
#3
Street food experience
The street food experience of having puri sabzi is one of a kind. Vendors serve it hot off the stove, ensuring freshness with every bite.
The hustle and bustle of street markets adds to the charm as you watch vendors prepare other delicacies around them.
Eating this dish on the streets gives you an authentic taste of Indian culture.
#4
Tips for enjoying puri sabzi at home
To recreate this street-style breakfast at home, focus on getting the puris just right by kneading the dough well and rolling them out evenly before frying them quickly in hot oil.
For the sabzi, use fresh vegetables, and do not skimp on spices to get an authentic taste.
Serve hot with pickles or chutneys on the side for an extra kick.