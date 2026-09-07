Cooking with purple potatoes? Try these tasty dishes
What's the story
Purple potatoes are the latest trend in the culinary world, thanks to their vibrant color and nutritional benefits. These tubers are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making them a healthy alternative to regular potatoes. Their unique hue comes from anthocyanins, known for their antioxidant properties. Adding purple potatoes to your diet can be both visually appealing and beneficial for your health. Here are five exciting dishes that showcase the versatility of purple potatoes.
Dish 1
Purple potato salad with citrus dressing
A colorful salad made with roasted purple potatoes, fresh greens, and a zesty citrus dressing makes for a refreshing side dish.
The dressing is made with lemon juice, olive oil, and a hint of honey to balance the earthy flavor of the potatoes.
This dish is ideal for summer picnics or as a light lunch option.
Dish 2
Creamy purple potato soup
Creamy purple potato soup is a comforting dish that highlights the natural sweetness of these tubers.
Cooked with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until tender, the soup is blended until smooth for a velvety texture.
Topped with fresh herbs or croutons, it makes for a hearty meal, perfect for cooler weather.
Dish 3
Baked purple potato wedges
Baked purple potato wedges make for an easy snack or side dish.
Just toss them in olive oil and your choice of spices, and bake until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
These wedges go well with dips like hummus or guacamole.
Dish 4
Mashed purple potatoes with garlic
Mashed purple potatoes make for an eye-catching twist on traditional mashed potatoes.
Boil the tubers until soft, and mash them with roasted garlic and butter for added flavor.
This creamy side dish pairs well with grilled vegetables, or it can be served as part of a festive meal spread.
Dish 5
Purple potato gnocchi in sage butter sauce
Purple potato gnocchi takes on an elegant touch when tossed in sage butter sauce.
The dough is made by mixing mashed purple potatoes with flour and forming small dumplings that are boiled until they float to the surface.
Tossed in melted butter infused with sage leaves, this pasta-like dish is a delightful combination of flavors and textures.