Puttu: All about this steamed dish from South India
What's the story
Puttu, a traditional South Indian breakfast dish, is making waves in the world of street food. This steamed rice cake, usually served with coconut, is being reinvented with new flavors and ingredients. The dish is famous for its simplicity and versatility, making it a favorite among street food lovers. As vendors experiment with different fillings and toppings, puttu is becoming a trendy option for those looking for something different.
#1
Traditional roots of puttu
Puttu has its origins in Kerala, where it is traditionally prepared using rice flour and grated coconut.
The mixture is steamed in cylindrical molds called puttu kudam.
The dish is often served with bananas or curry, depending on the region.
Its simple preparation and use of local ingredients have made it a staple in many South Indian households.
#2
Modern twists on puttu
Street vendors are now giving a modern twist to puttu by adding innovative fillings like chocolate, fruits, or even savory options like paneer or vegetables.
These variations cater to different taste preferences while retaining the essence of traditional puttu.
The use of colorful toppings also makes it visually appealing to passersby.
#3
Health benefits of puttu
Puttu is a healthy breakfast option as it is low in calories and high in fiber.
Made from rice flour and coconut, it provides the necessary carbohydrates for energy without the added sugars of many processed foods.
The dish can be made healthier by adding nuts or dried fruits, making it a nutritious choice for health-conscious eaters.
#4
Tips for enjoying puttu on the go
When trying puttu from street vendors, opt for those who prepare it fresh to ensure quality and taste.
Pairing it with fresh fruits or nuts can enhance both flavor and nutrition.
For those who prefer spicy flavors, ask for chutneys or pickles on the side to add an extra kick, without overpowering the natural taste of puttu.