Puttu: Kerala's street breakfast staple you need to try
What's the story
Puttu, a traditional breakfast dish from Kerala, has become a popular street food choice in many parts of the world. This cylindrical steamed rice cake, often layered with coconut, is not just filling but also offers a unique taste experience. As street vendors innovate with this classic dish, puttu continues to attract food lovers looking for something different, yet familiar. Here is how puttu is taking the street food scene by storm.
#1
The versatility of puttu
Puttu's versatility is one of the reasons for its popularity as a street food.
It can be paired with a variety of ingredients, from bananas and jaggery to spicy curries and vegetables.
This adaptability allows vendors to cater to different tastes and preferences, making it appealing to a wider audience.
Whether sweet or savory, puttu can be customized to suit various palates.
#2
Health benefits of puttu
Puttu is not just delicious but also healthy. Made from rice flour and coconut, it is low in fat and high in carbohydrates.
It provides energy without the extra calories of many other street foods.
The use of natural ingredients makes it a good option for health-conscious consumers looking for nutritious breakfast options on the go.
#3
Innovative twists on traditional puttu
Street vendors are also getting creative with puttu by adding new flavors and ingredients.
Some are experimenting with chocolate or fruit fillings for the sweet tooth, while others are going for spicy chutneys or vegetable mixes for the savory lovers.
These innovative twists make sure that puttu stays relevant in today's fast-evolving food scene.
#4
Tips for enjoying puttu on the go
When relishing puttu on the go, opt for portable packaging that makes it easy to eat without making a mess.
Go for small portions if you're trying it for the first time, so you can sample different varieties without overindulging.
And lastly, don't hesitate to ask vendors about their ingredient combinations or preparation methods if you're curious about what's inside your meal.