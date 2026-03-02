Love waterfalls? Quebec should be your next trip

Quebec is home to some of the most stunning waterfall trails in North America , making it a perfect destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers. From hidden gems to well-known cascades, these trails offer a unique opportunity to explore the region's natural beauty. Whether you're an experienced hiker or just looking for a leisurely walk, Quebec's waterfall trails have something for everyone. Here are some of the best trails that promise breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences.

#1 Montmorency Falls: A must-visit Montmorency Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls in Quebec, located just a short drive from Quebec City. The falls are 83 meters high, which is higher than Niagara Falls. Visitors can walk along the trails for stunning views from different angles or take a cable car ride for an aerial view of the cascading water. The site also features an observation platform and suspension bridge for added excitement.

#2 Jacques-Cartier National Park: Nature's retreat Jacques-Cartier National Park is famous for its rugged terrain and pristine wilderness. The park has several trails that lead to beautiful waterfalls, including Chutes de la Marmite and Chutes de la Riviere des Eaux. Hikers can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape while listening to the soothing sound of flowing water. The park's diverse flora and fauna make it an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts.

#3 Parc National des Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Riviere-Malbaie: A hidden gem Parc national des Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Riviere-Malbaie is famous for its dramatic cliffs and secluded waterfalls. The park features several hiking trails that lead to stunning cascades like Les Chutes de la Petite Riviere Malbaie. This lesser-known destination offers a peaceful retreat away from crowded tourist spots, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in nature's tranquility.

