Try these low-twist hairstyles when you're short on time
What's the story
Low-twist hairstyles are the perfect combination of elegance and simplicity, making them ideal for any occasion. These styles are easy to create and require minimal effort, making them perfect for those always on the go. With just a few twists, you can have a chic look that lasts all day long. Here are five low-twist hairstyles that are both practical and stylish, perfect for busy mornings.
Style 1
Classic low twist bun
The classic low twist bun is a timeless hairstyle that never goes out of style.
To achieve this look, start by gathering your hair at the nape of your neck.
Divide the ponytail into two sections, and twist each section separately before wrapping them around each other to form a bun.
Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This elegant style is perfect for work or formal events.
Style 2
Messy low twist ponytail
For a more relaxed vibe, go for the messy low twist ponytail.
Start by loosely twisting sections of your hair from the front, and gather them at the back of your head.
Secure with a hair tie, allowing some strands to fall naturally for an effortless look.
This hairstyle is great for casual outings or when you want to keep it simple yet stylish.
Style 3
Low twist chignon
The low twist chignon is perfect for those who want a sophisticated appearance without much effort.
Begin by twisting small sections of hair from either side of your head toward the back.
Once all sections are twisted together, form them into a chignon at the base of your neck, and secure with pins or clips.
Ideal for weddings or evening parties.
Style 4
Braided low twist half-up style
Combine braids with twists in this half-up style for added texture and interest.
Start by braiding small portions at both temples, then twist these braids toward each other at the back while leaving the rest of your hair down.
Secure with pins, if desired; this versatile look suits both casual days out and special occasions alike.
Style 5
Twisted low side bun
The twisted low side bun adds an element of flair while remaining practical throughout busy days.
Take all your hair to one side, near the ear level, then create multiple small twists along the length before gathering them into a side bun.
Secure it tightly with pins or bands, ensuring it stays in place all day long, regardless of the activities planned ahead.