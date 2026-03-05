Healthy and tasty: Apricot almond tartines

Apricot almond breakfast tartines make for a quick and healthy start to the day. They are easy to prepare and combine the sweetness of apricots with the nutty flavor of almonds. Ideal for busy mornings, these tartines can be ready in no time. Using whole grain bread as the base, they offer fiber and essential nutrients. Here's how you can make this delightful breakfast.

Tip 1 Selecting the right bread Choosing the right bread is key to making perfect tartines. Whole grain or multigrain bread makes for a healthy base, giving you more fiber and nutrients than white bread. You can also go for gluten-free options if you are sensitive to gluten. Make sure the slices are thick enough to hold toppings without getting soggy.

Tip 2 Preparing apricot spread To prepare an apricot spread, blend dried apricots with a little water until smooth. This natural spread gives you sweetness without added sugars. If you like, you can add a dash of vanilla extract or cinnamon for extra flavor. The spread should be smooth enough to spread easily on the bread but thick enough not to drip off.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Adding almond crunch Almonds add a delightful crunch to your tartines. You can either slice them thinly or chop them coarsely, depending on your texture preference. Lightly toasting the almonds before adding them can enhance their flavor and make them crunchier. Sprinkle them generously over the apricot spread for an added layer of taste.

Advertisement