Healthy breakfasts: Greek yogurt parfait with granola

A Greek yogurt parfait with granola makes for a quick and nutritious breakfast option. It is a perfect combination of creamy yogurt, crunchy granola, and fresh fruits. The dish is easy to prepare and can be customized according to your taste. It gives you a balanced meal with protein from the yogurt, fiber from the granola, and vitamins from the fruits. Here's how you can make this delightful breakfast in no time.

Tip 1 Choosing the right yogurt Selecting the right yogurt is key to a perfect parfait. Go for plain Greek yogurt for its thick texture and high protein content. It has less sugar than flavored yogurts, giving you the freedom to sweeten it naturally with honey or maple syrup if you want. Plain Greek yogurt also goes well with various fruits and granola, making it a versatile option.

Tip 2 Selecting fresh fruits Fresh fruits add flavor and nutrition to your parfait. Pick seasonal fruits like berries, bananas, or apples for maximum freshness and taste. Berries are rich in antioxidants while bananas add potassium. Make sure to wash all fruits thoroughly before adding them to your parfait for cleanliness.

Tip 3 Choosing granola wisely Granola adds crunch to your parfait and can be a source of fiber and healthy fats. Choose granola that is low in added sugars and made with whole grains for better nutrition. You can also make your own granola at home by mixing oats with nuts, seeds, and a bit of honey or maple syrup before baking it until golden brown.