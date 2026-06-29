Try this recipe

5-minute recipe: Pineapple coconut parfait

By Simran Jeet 10:11 am Jun 29, 202610:11 am

What's the story

A pineapple coconut parfait can be the perfect breakfast treat for those who love tropical flavors. The combination of sweet pineapple and creamy coconut makes for a refreshing start to the day. Not only is it delicious, but it's also easy to prepare, making it ideal for busy mornings. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a nutritious breakfast that will keep you energized all morning long.