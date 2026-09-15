Quick and delicious: Quinoa chocolate chip bites
What's the story
Quinoa chocolate chip breakfast bites are the perfect combination of health and taste. These bites are quick to prepare and give you a nutritious start to your day. With quinoa, you get a protein-rich base, while chocolate chips add a sweet touch. This recipe is perfect for those looking for a healthy breakfast option without compromising on flavor, or time.
Ingredients
Ingredients you'll need
To prepare quinoa chocolate chip breakfast bites, you will need cooked quinoa, oats, honey or maple syrup, almond milk or any plant-based milk of your choice, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips.
These ingredients are easily available and make for a wholesome meal that is high in fiber and protein.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
Start by mixing cooked quinoa with oats in a bowl.
Add honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and almond milk to bind everything together.
Stir in vanilla extract for flavor enhancement.
Finally, fold in chocolate chips until evenly distributed throughout the mixture.
Baking tips
Baking tips for perfect bites
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) before placing the mixture on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake for about 15 minutes until golden brown around the edges, but soft in the center.
Let them cool slightly before serving.
Storage tips
Storage suggestions for freshness
Once cooled completely, store these breakfast bites in an airtight container at room temperature if consumed within two days; otherwise, refrigerate them up to one week.
For longer storage options, freeze individual portions wrapped tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, then place inside a zip-top bag before freezing up to three months.