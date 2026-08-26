Treat yourself to this banana walnut parfait
What's the story
A yogurt banana walnut parfait is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple yet satisfying meal combines the creaminess of yogurt, the natural sweetness of bananas, and the crunch of walnuts. It's perfect for those busy mornings when you need something healthy and tasty without spending too much time in the kitchen. Here's how you can make this delightful parfait.
#1
Gather your ingredients
To prepare this parfait, you will need plain or flavored yogurt, ripe bananas, walnuts, and honey or maple syrup, if desired.
Choose yogurt according to your taste preference.
Ripe bananas add natural sweetness without the need for added sugars.
Walnuts give a crunchy texture and are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids.
Honey or maple syrup can be added for extra sweetness, if desired.
#2
Layering the parfait
Start by adding a layer of yogurt at the bottom of a glass or bowl.
Slice half a banana and arrange it over the yogurt layer.
Add a handful of chopped walnuts on top of the banana slices.
Repeat these layers until all ingredients are used up, finishing with walnuts on top for an appealing presentation.
#3
Adding flavor enhancements
For an added flavor boost, drizzle honey or maple syrup over each layer as you build your parfait.
You can also sprinkle some cinnamon or nutmeg for warmth and depth of flavor.
These enhancements complement the natural ingredients without overpowering them.
#4
Nutritional benefits
This parfait is not just quick to prepare but also packed with nutrients.
Yogurt provides probiotics that are great for gut health, bananas are a great source of potassium and vitamin C, and walnuts are packed with protein and healthy fats.
Together, they make a balanced meal that keeps you energized through the morning.