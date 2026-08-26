Treat yourself to this banana walnut parfait

To prepare this parfait, you will need plain or flavored yogurt, ripe bananas, walnuts, and honey or maple syrup, if desired.

Choose yogurt according to your taste preference.

Ripe bananas add natural sweetness without the need for added sugars.

Walnuts give a crunchy texture and are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Honey or maple syrup can be added for extra sweetness, if desired.