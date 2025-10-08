Quick and tasty: 5-minute vermicelli upma

Vermicelli upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish that is light, quick, and easy to prepare. It is made with vermicelli noodles, vegetables, and spices, making it a nutritious option for busy mornings. The dish is not just easy to prepare but also customizable with different vegetables and spices as per taste. Here's a quick guide to making vermicelli upma in just five minutes.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for vermicelli upma To make vermicelli upma, you will need roasted vermicelli noodles, chopped vegetables like carrots and peas, mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies for heat, and salt for taste. These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens and can be easily modified according to what you have on hand.

Preparation Quick preparation steps Start by heating oil in a pan and adding mustard seeds until they splutter. Add curry leaves and green chilies for flavor. Add chopped vegetables and saute for a minute before adding the roasted vermicelli. Add salt to taste and mix everything well. Your upma will be ready in five minutes!

Tips Tips for enhancing flavor To enhance the flavor of your vermicelli upma, you can add a pinch of turmeric powder for color or a dash of lemon juice before serving for an added zestiness. Garnishing with fresh coriander leaves adds an extra layer of freshness to the dish.