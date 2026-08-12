No time to style your hair? Try these quick updos
What's the story
If you are short on time but want to look chic, these five-minute updos are perfect for you. These hairstyles are easy to do and will make you look polished for any occasion. Be it a busy morning or an impromptu evening out, these quick updos will have you looking stylish in no time. Here are some easy-to-follow tips to achieve these looks effortlessly.
Tip 1
Classic bun with a twist
The classic bun with a twist is a timeless hairstyle that can be done in minutes.
Start by gathering your hair into a high ponytail, and twist it around the base to form a bun.
Secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
For an added touch, pull out a few strands around your face for a softer look.
This style is perfect for both casual and formal settings.
Tip 2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is ideal for those who love an effortless, yet stylish appearance.
Simply pull your hair into a high ponytail and twist it loosely around the base, allowing some strands to fall out naturally.
Secure with pins or an elastic band, and you're good to go!
This hairstyle works great when you're on the go but still want to look put together.
Tip 3
Sleek low bun
For a more polished look, try the sleek low bun.
Start by brushing your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail and wrap it around itself to form a neat bun.
Secure with pins or an elastic band, and smooth down any flyaways with gel or hairspray if needed.
Tip 4
Braided crown updo
The braided crown updo adds elegance without taking much time at all.
Part your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side of your head.
Once done, wrap each braid across the top of your head like crowns, pinning them in place with bobby pins as you go along, until both sides are secured together at the back.
Tip 5
Half-up twisted style
The half-up twisted style is perfect for those who want some hair down but still want an easy-to-do updo.
Take two sections from either side of your head above the ears, and twist them towards the back, securing them together with pins or small elastics.
This gives you a subtle yet stylish look, ideal for any occasion.