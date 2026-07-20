Skip toast, try this quesadilla for breakfast instead
What's the story
Almond butter banana quesadillas make for a quick and nutritious breakfast option. The combination of creamy almond butter and sweet bananas makes for a delicious filling, which is sandwiched between two tortillas. They are not just easy to make, but also provide a good balance of carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein to kickstart your day. Here's how you can make this simple, yet satisfying breakfast.
Ingredients
Choosing the right ingredients
Choosing quality ingredients is key to making the best quesadillas.
Go for whole wheat or corn tortillas for added fiber and nutrients.
Natural almond butter with no added sugars or oils is the best choice for a healthier option.
Choose ripe bananas, as they are sweeter and easier to mash, giving a smoother texture to the filling.
Filling prep
Preparing the filling
To prepare the filling, simply mash ripe bananas in a bowl until smooth. Add a spoonful of almond butter, and mix well until you have a creamy consistency.
This mixture should be spread evenly on one tortilla before placing another tortilla on top to ensure the filling is evenly distributed.
Cooking tips
Cooking techniques
Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat before placing the assembled tortillas on it.
Cook each side for about two minutes, or until golden brown, pressing gently with a spatula to ensure even cooking.
You can add a little oil or butter if you want, but it is not necessary.
Serving ideas
Serving suggestions
Once cooked, cut the quesadillas into wedges, and serve warm.
They can be enjoyed as they are or with toppings like honey or maple syrup for added sweetness if desired.
Fresh fruits like berries or slices of apple can also be served on the side for extra flavor and nutrition.