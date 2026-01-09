Busy mornings? Try these bread upma recipes 

Bread upma is a quick and easy breakfast option that can be prepared in a matter of minutes. It is a delicious combination of bread and spices, making it a perfect start to the day. For those busy mornings when you don't have enough time to cook, bread upma comes to the rescue. Here are some simple recipes to help you whip up this dish quickly.

Dish 1 Classic bread upma with vegetables To prepare classic bread upma, tear slices of bread into small pieces and set aside. In a pan, heat some oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Once they splutter, add chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies. Saute until the onions turn translucent. Add the bread pieces along with salt and turmeric powder. Mix well and cook for a few minutes until everything is well combined.

Dish 2 Spicy bread upma with peanuts For a spicier version of bread upma, start by heating oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, urad dal, and peanuts. Once they turn golden brown, add chopped onions and green chilies. Add salt and red chili powder to taste. Tear the bread into small pieces directly into the pan and mix everything well. Cook for another two minutes on low flame before serving hot.

Dish 3 Tomato-flavored bread upma For tomato-flavored bread upma, start by heating oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Once they splutter, add finely chopped onions and tomatoes. Cook until the tomatoes soften. Tear bread slices into small pieces and add them to the pan. Season with salt and mix well. Cook for two minutes on medium flame, stirring occasionally. Serve hot, garnished with fresh coriander leaves.