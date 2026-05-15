How to make buckwheat pancakes

Buckwheat pancakes are a healthy and quick breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. Buckwheat, a gluten-free grain, is loaded with nutrients and makes a great alternative to regular wheat flour. These pancakes are not just easy to make, but also delicious and filling. Here is how you can whip up a nutritious breakfast with buckwheat pancakes in no time.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make buckwheat pancakes, you need buckwheat flour, baking powder, milk or a plant-based alternative, a flaxseed substitute for a vegan option, and a pinch of salt. These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens. Having everything ready beforehand makes the process smoother and quicker.

Batter preparation Mix the batter quickly Start by mixing one cup of buckwheat flour with one teaspoon of baking powder and a pinch of salt in a bowl. In another bowl, whisk together 0.5 cup of milk and a flaxseed substitute. Combine the wet and dry ingredients until smooth. The batter should be thick but pourable; adjust consistency with more milk if required.

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Cooking method Heat your pan efficiently Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat. Lightly grease it with oil or butter to prevent sticking. Pour small amounts of batter onto the pan to form pancakes about three inches wide. Cook for about two minutes on each side until golden brown.

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