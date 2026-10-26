Oatmeal lovers, try this pear and cardamom combo

To prepare cardamom pear oatmeal, you will need rolled oats, water or milk (dairy or plant-based), ripe pears, ground cardamom, and honey or maple syrup (optional).

These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and provide a balanced mix of carbohydrates and natural sweetness.

The pears add fiber and vitamins, while cardamom gives a unique flavor profile that elevates the simple dish.