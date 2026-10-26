Oatmeal lovers, try this pear and cardamom combo
What's the story
Cardamom pear oatmeal is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that takes just five minutes to prepare. The dish combines the warm, aromatic flavor of cardamom with the sweet, juicy taste of pears, making it an ideal choice for those busy mornings. With minimal ingredients and preparation time, this oatmeal recipe is perfect for anyone looking to start their day with a healthy meal, without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare cardamom pear oatmeal, you will need rolled oats, water or milk (dairy or plant-based), ripe pears, ground cardamom, and honey or maple syrup (optional).
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and provide a balanced mix of carbohydrates and natural sweetness.
The pears add fiber and vitamins, while cardamom gives a unique flavor profile that elevates the simple dish.
Cooking steps
Quick cooking method
Start by adding one cup of rolled oats to a saucepan with two cups of water or milk.
Add one-half teaspoon of ground cardamom for flavor.
Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat while stirring occasionally.
Once it reaches a boil, reduce heat and let it simmer for about three minutes until the oats are soft but not mushy.
Pear addition
Add fresh pears
While your oatmeal is cooking, wash and dice one ripe pear into small pieces.
After three minutes of simmering, stir in the diced pear so that it warms through but retains some crunchiness.
This step adds texture and freshness to your breakfast bowl.
Sweetening options
Sweeten if desired
If you prefer your oatmeal on the sweeter side, consider drizzling honey or maple syrup over your serving once it is ready.
This step is optional, as the natural sweetness from the pears may be enough for some.
Adjust according to personal taste preferences by adding just enough sweetness without overpowering other flavors in this quick meal option.