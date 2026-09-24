5-minute chana dal salad for busy mornings
What's the story
Chana dal salad is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish combines the goodness of chana dal with fresh vegetables, making it a healthy start to your day. Rich in protein and fiber, chana dal helps keep you energized and satisfied throughout the morning. Here's how you can whip up this simple salad to kickstart your day.
#1
Ingredients for a nutritious start
To prepare this salad, you will need soaked chana dal, chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and coriander leaves.
These ingredients not only add flavor but also provide essential vitamins and minerals.
A squeeze of lemon juice enhances the taste while adding vitamin C.
Salt and pepper can be added according to taste to make it even more delicious.
#2
Quick preparation steps
Start by rinsing the soaked chana dal under running water.
In a mixing bowl, combine the chana dal with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions.
Add finely chopped coriander leaves for an extra burst of flavor.
Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the mixture before seasoning it with salt and pepper.
Toss everything together until well combined.
#3
Health benefits of chana dal
Chana dal is loaded with protein, making it an excellent option for vegetarians looking to up their protein intake.
It is also high in fiber, which promotes good digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable.
The low glycemic index of chana dal makes it an excellent option for those watching their weight or managing diabetes.
Tip 1
Tips for enhancing flavor
To amp up your chana dal salad's flavor profile, you can add ingredients like grated carrots, or bell peppers for an extra crunch and color.
You can also add a pinch of cumin powder, or chaat masala for an added layer of complexity in taste without overpowering the dish's natural flavors.