Quick and easy: Almond milk chia pudding

By Simran Jeet 09:47 am Jun 15, 202609:47 am

What's the story

Chia seed pudding is a quick and healthy breakfast option you can whip up in minutes. Chia seeds are loaded with fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, making them a great start to the day. By adding almond milk, you get a creamy texture without the dairy. This combination is not just easy to make but also customizable with flavors of your choice. Here's how to make this nutritious breakfast.