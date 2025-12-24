Busy mornings? Try this quick rice chivda recipe

Flattened rice chivda is a quick and easy breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This traditional Indian dish is made from flattened rice, which is light and easy to digest. It can be customized with a variety of ingredients, making it a versatile choice for different taste preferences. The dish provides a quick energy boost to kickstart your day without spending too much time in the kitchen.

#1 Ingredients needed for chivda To prepare flattened rice chivda, you will need some basic ingredients like flattened rice (poha), peanuts or cashews for crunch, mustard seeds for flavor, turmeric powder for color and taste, salt to taste, and some oil for cooking. Optional ingredients include green chilies for spice and curry leaves for added aroma. These simple ingredients are usually available in most Indian kitchens.

#2 Step-by-step preparation guide Start by heating oil in a pan on medium flame. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add peanuts or cashews and roast them until golden brown. Add turmeric powder and salt, followed by rinsed flattened rice. Mix well to coat the rice with spices evenly. If using green chilies and curry leaves, add them at this stage too. Cook everything together for two minutes before serving hot.

Tip 1 Tips to enhance flavor To enhance the flavor of your flattened rice chivda, you can add some chopped onions or tomatoes while cooking. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving adds freshness and tanginess to the dish. Fresh coriander leaves as a garnish give an extra burst of flavor without overpowering other ingredients.