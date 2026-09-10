Quick and healthy: Green moong dal cheela
What's the story
Green moong dal cheela is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple dish is made from green gram lentils, which are rich in protein and fiber. The cheela can be customized with various spices and vegetables to suit your taste. Ideal for busy mornings, this recipe offers a healthy start to the day, without compromising on flavor or nutrition.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for cheela
To prepare green moong dal cheela, you will need soaked green moong dal, salt, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, and water.
You can also add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander leaves for added flavor and nutrition.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens, and they provide a wholesome meal option.
Preparation
Quick preparation steps
Start by blending the soaked green moong dal with water to make a smooth batter.
Add salt, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, and any chopped vegetables of your choice into the batter.
Heat a non-stick pan with a little oil or ghee. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the pan, spreading it evenly like a pancake.
Cook until both sides are golden brown.
Tips
Tips for perfect cheela
To make sure your cheelas turn out perfect every time, do not skip soaking the green moong dal overnight.
This step makes the lentils soft, making them easier to blend into a smooth batter.
Also, adjust the spice levels according to your taste by adding more or fewer green chilies, and spices like cumin seeds or black pepper.
This way, you can customize your cheelas to your liking.
Serving
Serving suggestions
Serve the green moong dal cheelas hot with chutney or yogurt for added flavor.
You can also pair them with fresh fruits or juices for a balanced breakfast experience.
This meal not only satisfies hunger but also provides essential nutrients to kickstart your day effectively.