Maple walnut overnight oats: A no-fuss meal
What's the story
Maple walnut overnight oats are a quick and easy breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This recipe combines the rich flavors of maple syrup and walnuts with the creamy texture of oats, making it a delicious start to the day. Perfect for busy mornings, this dish requires minimal preparation and offers a nutritious meal without much effort.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare maple walnut overnight oats, you will need rolled oats, milk or a dairy-free alternative, maple syrup, chopped walnuts, and chia seeds (optional). These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. The combination of oats and walnuts provides fiber and healthy fats, while maple syrup adds natural sweetness.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
Start by mixing one cup of rolled oats with 0.5 cup of milk in a bowl or jar. Add one tablespoon of maple syrup for sweetness, and stir well. If you want to add more nutrition, add one tablespoon of chia seeds. Finally, fold in two tablespoons of chopped walnuts for crunch.
Refrigeration
Refrigerate overnight
Once everything is mixed well, cover the bowl or jar tightly, and refrigerate it overnight. This allows the oats to absorb the liquid fully by morning, giving them a creamy texture without any cooking involved. The refrigeration also helps blend all flavors together nicely.
Serving tips
Serve with toppings
In the morning, give your oats a good stir before serving. You can add more walnuts, or even some fresh fruits like bananas or berries, for added flavor and nutrition, if you like. A drizzle of extra maple syrup can also be added, depending on your taste preference, without compromising the quick and easy nature of this breakfast option.