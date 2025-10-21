5-minute breakfasts: Moong dal chilla recipe

Moong dal chilla is a quick and easy breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This nutritious dish, made from green gram lentils, is packed with protein and fiber, making it an ideal start to the day. With minimal ingredients and simple steps, anyone can whip up this delightful meal without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for moong dal chilla To prepare moong dal chilla, you will need soaked moong dal (green gram lentils), water for blending, salt to taste, and optional spices like cumin seeds or turmeric powder for added flavor. You can also add chopped vegetables like onions or tomatoes to enhance the taste and nutrition of the dish.

Blending Blending the mixture smoothly Begin by draining the soaked moong dal and adding it to a blender with some water. Blend until you achieve a smooth batter with a pouring consistency. Ensure there are no lumps in the mixture, as they can affect the texture of your chillas. If you wish, you can add salt and spices while blending to save time.

Cooking Cooking chillas on a hot pan Heat a non-stick pan over medium flame and grease it lightly with oil or ghee. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it evenly in a circular motion to form a thin pancake-like layer. Cook until small bubbles appear on the surface, then flip it over using a spatula to cook both sides evenly.