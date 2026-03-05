Start your day with oat milk chia pudding

Oat milk chia pudding makes for a quick, nutritious breakfast or snack option. With just five minutes of prep time, you can have a delicious dish ready to go. The combination of oat milk and chia seeds provides a creamy texture and a host of health benefits. This simple recipe is perfect for those looking for a hassle-free way to start their day with something healthy.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make this pudding, you will need one cup of oat milk, two tablespoons of chia seeds, one tablespoon of sweetener (like honey or maple syrup), and half a teaspoon of vanilla extract. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and provide a balanced mix of nutrients. The oat milk serves as a dairy-free base, while chia seeds add fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

Preparation Mix and refrigerate Begin by mixing the oat milk and chia seeds in a bowl or jar. Stir well to ensure that the seeds are evenly distributed throughout the liquid. Add your chosen sweetener and vanilla extract, stirring again until everything is combined. Cover the bowl or jar with a lid or plastic wrap and place it in the refrigerator for at least two hours (or overnight if possible) to allow the chia seeds to swell.

Toppings Serve with toppings Once your pudding has set, it will have thickened into a creamy consistency. You can serve it plain or add toppings such as fresh fruits (berries or sliced bananas), nuts (almonds or walnuts), or granola for added texture and flavor. These toppings not only enhance the taste but also provide additional nutrients.

