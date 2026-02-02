Quick and easy: Raw banana cutlets

Raw banana cutlets are a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish is ideal for those busy mornings when you need something healthy and filling without spending too much time in the kitchen. With simple ingredients, these cutlets provide a delightful blend of flavors and textures, making them an appealing choice for anyone seeking a speedy meal.

Tip 1 Selecting the right bananas Choosing the right bananas is key to making perfect cutlets. Go for firm, green bananas as they are less sweet and have a better texture when cooked. Avoid overripe bananas as they may make the cutlets mushy. A good selection of bananas will give you the right consistency and flavor balance.

Tip 2 Preparing the ingredients quickly To prepare quickly, have all your ingredients ready before you start cooking. You'll need grated raw bananas, chopped onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, salt, and a pinch of turmeric powder. Having everything prepped beforehand will save you time and make the cooking process smoother.

Tip 3 Cooking techniques for best results Begin by lightly sauteing onions and green chilies in a pan until they soften slightly. Add grated raw bananas along with salt and turmeric powder. Cook for two minutes while stirring continuously to avoid sticking. Once mixed well, shape into small patties or cutlets using your hands or a spoon.

