Rice flour dhokla: Variations you'll love

Rice flour dhokla is a quick, easy, and nutritious breakfast option. This steamed dish is light on the stomach and can be made in a matter of minutes. With rice flour as the main ingredient, it provides a gluten-free option for the health-conscious. Adding spices and herbs, you can make it more flavorful without compromising on the preparation time. Here are some instant rice flour dhokla recipes you can try for a healthy breakfast.

Simple dhokla Basic rice flour dhokla recipe For this basic recipe, mix one cup of rice flour with one cup of water to make a smooth batter. Add salt to taste and a teaspoon of lemon juice for tanginess. Pour the batter into a greased steaming tray and steam for about 15 minutes until set. Let it cool slightly before cutting into pieces. This simple version is perfect for those who prefer minimal ingredients.

Spicy dhokla Spicy rice flour dhokla twist To give your dhokla a spicy twist, add one teaspoon each of cumin seeds and mustard seeds to the batter. You can also add finely chopped green chilies and ginger paste for an extra kick. Steam as usual, but keep an eye on the cooking time as the spices may alter the texture slightly. This version is ideal for those who like their breakfast with some heat.

Herb dhokla Herb-infused rice flour dhokla Infuse your dhokla with herbs like coriander or mint by adding finely chopped leaves into the batter before steaming. These herbs not only enhance flavor but also add aroma to your dish. The herb-infused version goes well with yogurt or chutney on the side, making it a complete meal option.

