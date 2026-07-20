How to create the perfect side braid
What's the story
Side braids are a quick and easy way to style hair, perfect for busy mornings. They give a polished look without spending much time on styling. Perfect for all hair types and lengths, side braids can be dressed up or down according to the occasion. Here are some practical tips and tricks to master this hairstyle, making it a go-to option for those hectic mornings.
Braid selection
Choosing the right braid style
Selecting the right braid style is important to get the desired look.
French braids give a more sophisticated look, while fishtail braids are more modern and chic.
For a casual look, simple three-strand braids work best.
Consider your outfit and occasion when choosing the braid style to ensure it complements your overall appearance.
Hair preparation
Preparing your hair
Proper hair preparation is key for a successful side braid.
Start with clean, dry hair; slightly damp hair can help in better grip if you have straight hair.
Use a leave-in conditioner or detangling spray to make your hair manageable.
If you have fine hair, use volumizing products to add texture and hold.
Braiding tips
Mastering the technique
To master side braids, practice is key.
Start by sectioning your hair on one side of your head.
For a French braid look, gradually add more hair from each side as you go along.
For fishtail braids, split your section into two parts, and alternately cross small sections from each part over to create an intricate pattern.
Final touches
Securing your braid
Once you have completed your braid, secure it with an elastic band close to the end of the braid so that it does not unravel during the day.
You can use bobby pins to secure any loose strands or flyaways around your face or neck area for a polished finish.