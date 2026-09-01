Healthy breakfast goals? Try this tofu scramble
What's the story
A quick, nutritious breakfast can set the tone for the day. Tofu scramble with spinach and bell peppers is an easy, healthy option. This plant-based dish is packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals. It takes about five minutes to prepare, making it perfect for busy mornings. With simple ingredients, you can whip up a satisfying meal that supports your health goals.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make this tofu scramble, you will need firm tofu, fresh spinach leaves, bell peppers (red or green), olive oil, salt, pepper, and turmeric powder.
These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores.
The tofu serves as the base of the dish, while spinach and bell peppers add color and nutrition.
Olive oil helps in cooking while adding healthy fats.
Preparation
Prepare the tofu
Start by crumbling the firm tofu into small pieces using your hands or a fork. This will give it a texture similar to scrambled eggs.
Heat olive oil in a nonstick pan over medium heat. Add the crumbled tofu to the pan, along with turmeric powder for color and flavor.
Cook for two minutes until heated through.
Vegetables
Add vegetables for flavor
Next, add chopped spinach leaves and diced bell peppers to the pan with the cooked tofu.
Stir well to combine all ingredients evenly.
Continue cooking for another two minutes until the vegetables are slightly wilted but still retain some crunchiness.
Season with salt and pepper according to taste.
Serving
Serve hot for best results
Once everything is cooked through, remove from heat, and serve hot on plates or bowls as desired.
This dish goes well with whole-grain toast or can be enjoyed alone as a light breakfast option.
Its quick preparation time makes it ideal even on hectic mornings when you need something nutritious without much effort involved.