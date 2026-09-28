Quick and energizing: Cucumber sprout salad
What's the story
A cucumber sprout salad can be the perfect quick breakfast to keep you energized all morning. This simple dish combines fresh cucumbers with crunchy sprouts, giving you a refreshing start to the day. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, this salad is not just easy to make, but also delicious. Ideal for those busy mornings when you need something quick yet nutritious, it can be prepared in minutes.
Ingredients
Ingredients for a refreshing start
To prepare this energizing salad, you need fresh cucumbers, bean sprouts, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Cucumbers give hydration and crunchiness, while bean sprouts add a dose of protein and fiber.
Lemon juice gives a tangy twist, and olive oil adds healthy fats. Salt and pepper enhance the flavors, without overpowering the dish.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
Start by slicing cucumbers into thin rounds or half-moons, depending on your preference.
In a bowl, combine the sliced cucumbers with bean sprouts. Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil to taste. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Toss everything together gently until well mixed, ensuring each ingredient is coated evenly.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits of cucumbers and sprouts
Cucumbers are mostly water, which helps keep you hydrated. They are also low in calories, making them perfect for weight watchers.
Bean sprouts provide essential nutrients, such as vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and manganese.
Together, they make a nutrient-rich meal that promotes overall health.
Tips
Tips for enhancing flavor
To take your cucumber sprout salad up a notch, add sliced avocado for creaminess, or cherry tomatoes for a pop of color and sweetness.
Fresh herbs like mint or cilantro can also add an aromatic touch.
Experimenting with different ingredients lets you customize the salad according to your taste while keeping it healthy.