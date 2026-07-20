5-minute recipe: Cottage cheese stuffed bell peppers
What's the story
Cottage cheese stuffed bell peppers make for a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish combines the creamy texture of cottage cheese with the crispness of bell peppers, making for a satisfying meal. It's easy to prepare and requires minimal ingredients, making it perfect for busy mornings. Plus, it's loaded with protein and vitamins, making it a healthy start to your day.
#1
Choosing the right bell peppers
Choosing the right bell peppers is essential for this dish.
Go for firm, bright-colored peppers, as they are usually sweeter and juicier.
Red, yellow, or orange peppers are great options, as they are packed with vitamins A and C.
Make sure the peppers are washed properly before use to get rid of any pesticide residues.
#2
Preparing cottage cheese filling
For the filling, use fresh cottage cheese as it is creamy and packed with protein.
You can add some salt and pepper for seasoning. If you want, add herbs like parsley or chives for flavor.
Mixing these ingredients well ensures that every bite is equally flavorful.
#3
Assembling the dish quickly
To assemble, cut the tops off the bell peppers and remove the seeds.
Stuff each pepper with the prepared cottage cheese mixture generously.
Make sure each pepper is filled evenly so that every bite has a good balance of cheese and pepper flavors.
Tip 1
Serving suggestions for added flavor
For added flavor, drizzle some olive oil over the stuffed peppers before serving.
A sprinkle of paprika or chili flakes can add a nice kick if you like spicy food.
These additions enhance the overall taste without taking away from the simplicity of this quick breakfast option.