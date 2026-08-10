5-minute recipe: Avocado and quinoa salad
What's the story
Avocado quinoa breakfast bowls are the perfect combination of nutrition and convenience. They are loaded with healthy fats, protein, and fiber, making them the perfect start to the day. With just five minutes of prep time, you can whip up a satisfying meal that keeps you full and energized all morning. Here are some quick ideas to create delicious avocado quinoa breakfast bowls.
Dish 1
Classic avocado and quinoa bowl
For a classic take, combine cooked quinoa with sliced avocado in a bowl.
Add cherry tomatoes for a burst of flavor and color.
Drizzle olive oil, and sprinkle salt and pepper to taste.
This simple combination offers a balanced mix of carbohydrates, healthy fats, and vitamins.
Dish 2
Spicy avocado quinoa bowl
If you like it hot, try adding some diced jalapenos to your avocado quinoa bowl.
The heat from the jalapenos balances the creamy texture of the avocado perfectly.
Top it off with lime juice for an added zestiness that elevates the whole dish.
Dish 3
Sweet avocado quinoa bowl
For those who love sweet breakfasts, pair your quinoa with diced mango or pineapple chunks.
Add sliced almonds or walnuts for crunchiness, and drizzle honey or maple syrup on top for sweetness.
This variation gives you a tropical twist while keeping it healthy.
Dish 4
Mediterranean-inspired avocado quinoa bowl
For a Mediterranean twist, mix in olives, cucumber slices, and feta cheese with your quinoa and avocado.
Season the mix with oregano or basil for an aromatic touch.
This bowl not only offers a delightful taste but also packs in a variety of nutrients, making it a wholesome choice for a quick breakfast.
It's a perfect blend of flavors and nutrition for a satisfying start to your day.