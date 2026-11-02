Healthy breakfast 101: Berry coconut chia bowl
What's the story
A berry, coconut, and chia bowl is the perfect quick and healthy breakfast option. It combines the goodness of chia seeds with the deliciousness of berries and coconut, making a nutritious start to your day. Chia seeds are rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, while berries provide antioxidants and vitamins. Coconut adds a delightful flavor and healthy fats. Here's how to make this easy breakfast bowl.
Ingredients
Ingredients for your bowl
To prepare this breakfast bowl, you will need chia seeds, mixed berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, coconut milk or yogurt, shredded coconut, and honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and can be customized according to your taste preferences.
Base preparation
Preparing the chia base
Start by mixing chia seeds with coconut milk or yogurt in a bowl. Stir well to ensure the seeds are evenly distributed.
Let the mixture sit for about 10 minutes until it thickens up.
This step is important, as it allows the chia seeds to absorb liquid and form a gel-like consistency, which serves as the base of your breakfast bowl.
Berry addition
Adding berries for flavor
Once the chia base is ready, top it with your choice of mixed berries. Fresh or frozen berries can be used, depending on availability.
Berries not only add natural sweetness but also pack in essential nutrients, like vitamin C and antioxidants, that promote overall health.
Coconut topping
Topping with shredded coconut
For an extra layer of flavor, sprinkle shredded coconut over your berry chia bowl.
This ingredient adds texture and enhances the tropical vibe of the dish.
Shredded coconut is also a great source of healthy fats that keep you energized throughout the morning.
Natural sweetening
Sweetening your bowl naturally
If you prefer a sweeter taste in your breakfast bowl, drizzle honey or maple syrup over it before serving.
Both options provide natural sweetness without refined sugars, making them healthier alternatives for those looking to cut down on sugar intake while enjoying their morning meal.