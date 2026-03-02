Quick and healthy: Berry yogurt parfait

A berry yogurt parfait is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This delightful dish combines the creamy texture of yogurt with the natural sweetness of berries, making it an ideal choice for those busy mornings. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, this parfait not only satisfies your taste buds but also provides essential nutrients to kickstart your day. Here's how you can make this easy breakfast treat.

Yogurt selection Choosing the right yogurt Selecting the right yogurt is key to making a delicious parfait. Go for plain or low-sugar varieties to keep your breakfast healthy. Greek yogurt is a great option as it is high in protein and gives a creamy texture. If you want a dairy-free option, almond or coconut-based yogurts are available. Make sure you read labels to check added sugars and preservatives.

Berry choice Selecting fresh berries Berries are the star of any parfait, thanks to their flavor and nutrient profile. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all great options. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamins C and K, and fiber. Pick fresh berries that are bright-colored and firm to touch for the best taste. Frozen berries can be used too but thaw them before use.

Layering tips Layering techniques Proper layering is key to a visually appealing and tasty parfait. Start with a layer of yogurt at the bottom of your glass or bowl. Add a layer of mixed berries followed by another layer of yogurt. Repeat these layers until you reach the top of your container. Finish off with a sprinkle of granola or nuts for added crunch.

