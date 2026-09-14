This chia parfait recipe takes just 5 minutes
What's the story
A chia apple parfait is the perfect quick breakfast option and a healthy start to your day. It combines the goodness of chia seeds with the refreshing taste of apples, making it a nutritious choice for busy mornings. Loaded with fiber and essential nutrients, this parfait can be prepared in just five minutes, making it ideal for those who are always on the go. Here is how to make this simple, yet delicious, breakfast treat.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make a chia apple parfait, you will need chia seeds, an apple, yogurt or a dairy-free alternative, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and granola or nuts for crunch.
These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and provide a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats.
Choosing organic apples can further boost the nutritional value of your parfait.
Chia base
Prepare the chia base
Start by mixing two tablespoons of chia seeds with 0.5 cup of yogurt or dairy-free alternative in a bowl.
Stir well to ensure the chia seeds are evenly distributed throughout the mixture.
Let it sit for about five minutes until the chia seeds absorb liquid and form a gel-like consistency.
This step is crucial, as it gives the parfait its unique texture.
Apple slices
Add fresh apple slices
While the chia base is setting, wash and core an apple. Slice it into thin pieces or cubes, as per your preference.
Apples add natural sweetness and crunch to your parfait, while also providing vitamins A and C, along with dietary fiber that aids digestion.
Layering
Assemble your parfait layers
In a glass or bowl, layer the prepared chia mixture with fresh apple slices.
Alternate layers until all ingredients are used up.
You can add honey or maple syrup between layers if you want extra sweetness, without overpowering other flavors in this healthy breakfast option.
Topping
Top with granola or nuts
Finish off by adding granola or nuts on top for added texture and flavor contrast within each bite.
Not only does this topping enhance taste, but it also provides additional nutrients like protein from nuts, which helps keep you fuller longer throughout busy mornings ahead!