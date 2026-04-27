Your mornings need this mango chia combo

A chia seed mango parfait is the perfect way to start your day. This quick breakfast option is loaded with nutrients and can be prepared in no time. Chia seeds are packed with fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, while mangoes provide vitamins A and C. Together, they make a delicious and healthy meal that can keep you energized all morning long.

#1 Nutritional benefits of chia seeds Chia seeds are a powerhouse of nutrition. They are rich in fiber, which aids digestion and keeps you full. They also provide a good amount of protein for muscle repair and growth. Omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds are good for heart health. Plus, chia seeds are loaded with essential minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, that promote bone health.

#2 Mango: A vitamin-rich fruit Mangoes are not just delicious but also packed with vitamins essential for good health. They are an excellent source of vitamin A, which promotes good vision and immune function. Vitamin C in mangoes helps in collagen production and boosts immunity. Mangoes also provide folate, which is important for cell division and DNA synthesis.

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#3 Easy preparation steps Preparing a chia seed mango parfait is easy. Start by mixing two tablespoons of chia seeds with 1/2 cup of almond milk or any plant-based milk of your choice. Leave it in the refrigerator overnight or for at least four hours until it thickens into a pudding-like consistency. When ready to serve, layer the chia pudding with fresh or frozen mango slices in a glass or bowl.

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