Quick and healthy: Cranberry almond clusters
What's the story
Cranberry almond breakfast clusters make for a quick, nutritious start to the day. These clusters combine the tartness of cranberries with the crunch of almonds, giving you a balanced mix of flavors and textures. They are easy to prepare and can be stored for days, making them a great option for busy mornings. Here's how you can make these delightful clusters at home.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for clusters
To make cranberry almond breakfast clusters, you need rolled oats, dried cranberries, almonds, honey or maple syrup, and a pinch of salt.
These ingredients are easily available and provide essential nutrients to keep you energized throughout the morning.
The oats give fiber, while cranberries add antioxidants, and almonds contribute healthy fats.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius).
In a bowl, mix oats, chopped almonds, dried cranberries, honey or maple syrup, and salt until well combined.
Spread the mixture evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake for about 15 minutes, or until golden brown.
Storage
Storage tips for freshness
Once baked and cooled completely, store your cranberry almond clusters in an airtight container.
They will stay fresh for up to one week at room temperature, or up to two weeks if refrigerated.
For longer storage, consider freezing them in individual portions; they will last up to three months in the freezer.
Variations
Variations to try out
Feel free to experiment with different ingredients by adding chia seeds or flaxseeds for extra fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
You can also substitute other nuts, like walnuts or pecans, according to your taste preferences.
Adjust the sweetness by varying the amount of honey or maple syrup used in the recipe.